Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get Traeger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COOK

Insider Buying and Selling at Traeger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 805,546 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.36. 247,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.