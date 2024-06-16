Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,287 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.41. 2,313,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,839. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

