Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,497 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,125,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,317,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

