Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $149,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,701. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

