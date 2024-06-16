Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $2.04 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

