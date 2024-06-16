Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $4.21 Million in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. 81,620 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

