Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 249,438 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,316,000.

Shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. 289,650 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

