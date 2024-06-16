Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,641,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,537. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
