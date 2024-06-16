Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 2,881,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

