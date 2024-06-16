Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after buying an additional 74,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.00. 1,085,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,637. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

