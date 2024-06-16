Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $182,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

COP stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. 5,690,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.