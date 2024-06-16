Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $985,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,239,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.