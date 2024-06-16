Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of CGGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 901,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

