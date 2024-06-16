True Vision MN LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,527,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.11. 13,313,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,746,104. The stock has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.