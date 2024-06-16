Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

TFC stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

