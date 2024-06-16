Truist Financial Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $91.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

MTDR opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.