Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,317 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 161,127 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 84.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

