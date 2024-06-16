Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 74.07% and a net margin of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

