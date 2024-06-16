Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,054,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,510,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.94.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

