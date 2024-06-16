Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.