Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.46. 2,884,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,310. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.75.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

