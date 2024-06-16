Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $246,000 Stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KCCA. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.29. 25,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,478. The firm has a market cap of $239.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.