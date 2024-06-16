Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $285,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after buying an additional 875,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,154,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.22. 1,258,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,409. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

