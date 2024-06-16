Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $611,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,075,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,075. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

