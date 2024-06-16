Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Separately, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ADAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 834,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $249.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ADAP
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.