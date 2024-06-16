Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 834,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $249.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

