Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.03. 1,933,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

