Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 2,531,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $269,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $269,516.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,232 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

