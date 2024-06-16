Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after purchasing an additional 974,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 10,690,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,041,837. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

