Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,896,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 31,602,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Price Performance
Shares of UNPSF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.
About Uni-President China
