Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,896,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 31,602,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of UNPSF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

