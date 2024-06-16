Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.82. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

