UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $591.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $497.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.55 and its 200 day moving average is $506.14. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $457.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.