Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Universal Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of UEIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. 97,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.
