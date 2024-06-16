Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UEIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. 97,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 491,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 269,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

