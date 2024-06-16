University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Buys New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Expedia Group accounts for 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,917 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $124.61. 1,592,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,295. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

