University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Synopsys accounts for 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $590.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,994. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.87 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $558.20 and its 200-day moving average is $552.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

