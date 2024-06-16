University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases Shares of 28,423 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Scholar Rock accounts for about 0.2% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $18,287,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 896,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $753.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Scholar Rock Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
