University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases Shares of 28,423 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Scholar Rock accounts for about 0.2% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $18,287,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 896,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $753.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.