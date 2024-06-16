UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

