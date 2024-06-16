Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 718,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.81. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

