Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. 99,984 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.