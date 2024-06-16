Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,608,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,931 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $220,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 8,666,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,703,712. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

