Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $899,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.50. 1,080,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $373.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

