Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.26. The company had a trading volume of 151,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,490. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $249.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

