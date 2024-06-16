Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $188.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $893.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $185.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

