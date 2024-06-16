Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

