Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,181,000 after acquiring an additional 821,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. 2,313,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,839. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

