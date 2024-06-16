Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,859. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
