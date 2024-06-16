Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,859. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

