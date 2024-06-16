Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1,373.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,252 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 2,814,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

