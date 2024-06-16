Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $35.60 million and $5.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

