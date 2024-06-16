Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Verge has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,338.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.15 or 0.00639383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00118447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00265588 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00073814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

