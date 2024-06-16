Vertcoin Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $14,283.57 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,596.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00645223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00118381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00265929 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00074437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,615,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

