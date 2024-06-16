Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $105.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

NYSE VRT opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,486,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

